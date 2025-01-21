That's how they're getting deals like this one: $1,499 MacBook Pro for $425.

A reliable computer is an essential investment for business owners. It's where you plan your major projects, how you stay connected to your team, and it's the hub for a myriad of other tasks. They're also expensive, but that's only if you're shopping like a consumer.

If you want to shop like a professional, check the refurbished deals. These computers work and look great, but they're marked down significantly. That's how you can get a $1,499 MacBook Pro for only $424.97.

This MacBook is equipped with a 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast 256GB SSD. It can handle multitasking, creative work, and data-intensive projects with ease. The Retina display uses True Tone technology to produce sharp visuals and accurate colors, great for any design printables, landing pages, and social posts. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports give you plenty of options for external devices, and the Touch Bar even adapts to the apps you're using. Instead of a stagnant set of function keys, you get an interactive bar that also supports Touch ID for a little extra security.

Working on the go? This computer is just over three pounds and super slim for easy portability. On a full charge, the battery can last up to 10 hours. No more fighting over outlets at the airport.

This refurbished computer may be marked down by over $1,000, but you'd never know it from looking at it. The grade "A" rating means this laptop is in near-mint condition. It even updates all the way to MacOS Sonoma 14. And a 30-day warranty is included with your purchase along with a MagSafe charger.

Get a MacBook Pro while they're still on sale for $424.97.

Sale ends February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

