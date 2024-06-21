Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be an invaluable tool for modern entrepreneurs. Recent studies from the Nielsen Norman Group found that well-integrated AI tools increase business users' productivity by 66% while performing realistic tasks.

Just getting access to the paid version of ChatGPT isn't going to substantially boost productivity. That's like giving a pro-quality chef knife to an amateur cook. What you have to learn first is how to use modern AI tools effectively, even going so far as to develop your own apps just for AI — and that's where the Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Bundle comes into play. Get lifetime access to this introduction to modern AI for just $59.99 (reg. $234).

Become AI-experienced.

This 13-course bundle starts at the beginning with a basic introduction to some of the latest big-name AI tools. Some of these, like ChatGPT and Midjourney, get their own dedicated courses down the line, too.

There's no linear path to take through this bundle. If you want to dive deeper into creating AI images, there's a course on ChatGPT, Midjourney, and DALL-E that you can try.

Or you can go for the more technical side of things and learn more about coding your own AI tools in C++, Python, and Java, each of which has its own respective course. For less tech-savvy business owners, these courses may be more useful to your IT and development team, so it's a good thing you have lifetime access to all course materials.

Your intro to AI.

The business world is always changing, but you can keep up if you know what to study.

Get the Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle for $59.99.

