Clean up Your Mac Software with This $12 Family Plan, for One Week Only Save on a program that can optimize your company's Mac computers.

Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur or a team leader, your Mac is the powerhouse of your business. To ensure your team's optimal efficiency and productivity, consider a cleaning platform like BuhoCleaner. It's designed to keep your team's work computers running smoothly so you can focus on what really matters — your business.

For one week only, June 11 through 17, you can get this lifetime subscription to the BuhoCleaner for Mac Family Plan for just $11.97 (reg. $45). BuhoCleaner is a Mac cleanup software with a wide variety of cleaning and management features, including application removal tools, cache junk cleanups, duplicate file removals, and more.

With BuhoCleaner, users can visualize their desk spaces with an analysis tool that makes it easier to find and identify the files they don't need. Buho is designed to be easy to use and simple for new users with all levels of technical knowledge, making it easy to deploy to fellow team members. It can help them clean junk files from their browsers and applications and offers the potential to free up a single user's storage space four times with a single click.

To discover how BuhoCleaner earned a stellar 5/5 star rating on MacUpdate and Product Hunt, check it out while it's on sale at a steep price reduction and see how it can help your business.

Don't forget that during a special, limited-time price drop that runs through June 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, you can get this lifetime subscription to the BuhoCleaner for Mac Family Plan for $11.97 (reg. $45).

