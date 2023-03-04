Clean Your Workspace and Boost Productivity with Desk Mat Pro

Get organized and improve your workday.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The job of a business owner is never done, and one look at your desk might show that better than anything else. Recent studies have found that working in a clean, uncluttered environment can help increase productivity. If you want to clean up your workspace, try the Desk Mat Pro. This premium desk organizer is sleek and professional, and it was featured at CES 2023. Get one for $49.99 until March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT and no coupons necessary.

The Desk Mat Pro has a minimalist look. Each Mat has a top layer of premium PU pebble leather. This high-quality material is soft and water-resistant for easy spill cleanup. The faux suede bottom is also naturally water resistant, so cleaning your mat is as simple as giving it a quick wipe down.

If cables are cluttering your work area, keep them in one place using the two magnetic cable blocks included in the bundle. These blocks connect to the metal-infused inner layer of the Desk Mat Pro, so you can move them wherever you want on the mat and still retain a firm hold on your cables and cords.

Whether you're in a customer-facing space, are preparing for client visits, or want to get more from your workday, cleaning up the place is a quick solution that starts with simple but effective tools like the Desk Mat Pro.

Need a productivity boost? Get a Desk Mat Pro and Two Magnetic Cable Block Managers for just $49.99 (reg. $59) until March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT in the following colors:

Desk Mat Pro Bundle in Black
Desk Mat Pro Bundle in Gray
Desk Mat Pro Bundle in Navy
Desk Mat Pro Bundle in Purple

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology Office Tech

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Amazon Employees Are Fighting on Slack About Returning to the Office

Amazon announced in mid-February it would ask its employees to come back to the office at least three days a week.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Man Arrested After Trying to Smuggle Explosives on U.S. Flight

The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was scheduled to fly on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Ford Files Patent to Remotely Repossess Vehicles

Owners could also find themselves without A/C if they fall behind on payments.

By Steve Huff

Business News

'My Brain Is Literally Going To Explode': Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Whether or Not Renters Should Tip Landlords

A TikTok is making its rounds showing a mock scenario where a tenant is asked to give a tip to their landlord.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

Good (and Bad) Branding Advice That Can Make (or Break) Your Success

Not all advice about branding is worth listening to, but how do you differentiate between the good and the bad?

By Zaheer Dodhia