You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Create and Manage PDFs Like a Pro With 50% Savings on a One-year Subscription to This Premium Plan Tackle any PDF tasks with ease with help from this special offer.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

From small-business ownership to self-employment, it can become a challenge to properly manage documents and files as work stacks up, creating issues when key items go missing. If you're looking to simplify and secure the process, consider exploring the impact of a proven app at a surprisingly low price.

A one-year PDF Expert Premium Plan, normally sold for $79, is available at only $39.99 for a limited time, supplying an excellent opportunity for Mac or Windows users to upgrade their compatibility for file creation, downloading, sharing, and editing. Trusted by more than 30 million users worldwide, this app is an Apple Editors' Choice and provides a comprehensive PDF tool kit.

Seamlessly grant access to others or make a file private with PDF Expert, which provides AI-powered features that can apply automatic quality enhancements and generate summaries that spotlight crucial information. There is also an AI chat option that can turn responses into files that are available to copy or share.

Primed to operate on iPhones and iPads, PDF Expert is ideal for annotation needs and instantly converts PDFs to formats such as Word Excel, PowerPoint, JPG and PNG. Carrying an Apple App Store rating of 4.6 out of five, this service is especially useful for signing documents from anywhere.

Merge, manage and split PDFs without the common frustrations, allowing you to breeze through tasks like never before. Project work also becomes streamlined with the wide range of document conversions and sharing features available within this app.

Make it easier than ever to manage key files and accomplish more tasks with less fuss by picking up a one-year PDF Expert Premium Plan for only $39.99 (reg. $79) with this deal lasts.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

These Are the Five Attributes of Highly Successful and Happy People

If you'd like to be happier or more successful this year, then ask yourself if you're truly exuding these five attributes. The happiest and most successful people I know execute on these game-changers exceptionally well.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

'First to the Gym, Last to Leave': The Mentality That Drives NFL Great Shawne Merriman's Success

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," the former NFL star discusses overcoming obstacles in sports, business, and life.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Process

I Specialize in Exit Planning — You Need to Make These 5 Moves Before Selling Your Business

Selling a business in today's competitive market requires strategic foresight and proactive measures. Here are the most important steps to follow.

By Mark Kravietz
Starting a Business

This Entrepreneur Pranked Mark Cuban on National Television. The Shark Was So Impressed He Offered to Invest $640,000 — in Empty Boxes.

Ryan Walther, co-founder of prank gift box and gag gift company Prank-O, combined his passions for comedy and business.

By Amanda Breen
Living

5 Tech Tools That Will Impress Strangers When You're Working On the Go

Be that person who gets double-takes when they're out and about, hitting deadlines.

By Mario Armstong
Franchise

Ever Dreamed of Owning Your Own Restaurant? These Top Full-Service Restaurant Franchises Are the Best in the Business

Serving up everything from delectable pizza to sizzling Japanese BBQ, discover the top 15 full-service restaurant franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman