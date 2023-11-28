Cyber Week Steal: Save $79 on a 4th Gen Apple TV with Free Shipping Get the most out of your entertainment or gift the same to someone on your shopping list.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs are all about efficiency, and the best ones also know how to extend that efficiency to their leisure time. You don't need a smart TV to go smart; you can accomplish the same aims with an Apple TV. For a limited time, get a significant discount on a refurbished Apple TV HD 4th Gen with Siri Remote. Typically $149, you can get it for just $69.97 now for Cyber Week, plus snag free shipping.

This refurbished 2015 model has a Grade B rating, meaning it's in very good condition, but may have a cosmetic defect or two. But the important thing is that you'll be able to enjoy stunning 1080p Full HD resolution across all of your favorite apps and content.

The Apple TV offers lightning-fast 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO and 10/100BASE-T Ethernet and an HDMI 1.43 port that ensures smooth connectivity to your TV. It also provides 32GB of storage for apps, files, downloads, and more. You can always find what you're looking for on the tvOS App Store or stream content from your device using AirPlay.

The included Siri Remote uses Bluetooth to let you navigate the interface with a unique touch surface that emulates a laptop's trackpad. You can also use voice control to find content, fast forward, adjust the volume, and more. With the TV/Control Center button, you're always just one click away from going home and starting your experience over.

Through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a refurbished Apple TV HD 4th Gen with Siri Remote for 53% off $149 at just $69.97 with free shipping.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Streaming TV Apple TV

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Business Plans

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

You Hate Taxes. This Viral Content Creator Loves Them.

Tax specialist and content creator Duke Alexander Moore discusses progress over perfection, making viral videos, and helping others become creators.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business News

This AI Fitness Influencer Makes $11,000 a Month And Was Asked Out By a Celebrity

Aitana López has over 149,000 Instagram followers and brands love her. Is she the future of social media marketing?

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch

How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Traumatized': Man Jumps Out of Emergency Exit on Southwest Airlines Plane

The incident occurred late Sunday night in New Orleans.

By Emily Rella