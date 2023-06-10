Dad Can Disconnect With These Noise-Canceling Earbuds, Now Just $59.97 Boost productivity with these wireless earbuds.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

If you want to give the dads in your life a boost in their productivity and creativity as a belated Father's Day present, give them the gift of a convenient way to listen to their tunes without distractions with a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

The JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds offer a lengthy battery life and incredible sound for a price that isn't too rough on your wallet. During the Father's Day sale, you can score a pair for just $59.97, $90 off the usual cost and the best price on the web, now through June 11. No coupon code is required.

Let dad enjoy playlists and podcasts with the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds. Their active noise-cancelling takes the productivity one step further, as he can work, work out, or wind down with no noise and zero distractions. For safety purposes, Ambient Aware also ensures he stays in touch with his surroundings, while also allowing for natural conversations when needed. For wear, these earbuds offer total comfort with customizable earbuds that ensure a perfect fit, and a sweat- and water-proof build that lets him rock them in rain or shine.

Touch controls let pop change the audio with his fingertips, while dual connect and sync automatically pairs to his device once he opens the case for easy use. If he wants to pair multiple devices, he can just tap the device's screen thanks to the fast pair enabled setting. He'll also enjoy 21 hours of battery life, thanks to the in-case, Qi-compatible wireless charging, with seven hours of music playback available.

Get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for the best price online — just $59.97 (reg. $149) — until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on June 11.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Technology Audio earbuds

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Slams Martha Stewart's Comments on Remote Work: 'Nobody Wants to Work in These Places'

The "Shark Tank" star is a firm believer in remote work.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Do You Hate Me?': High School Teacher Shares Wild Emails He Receives From Students

Jordan Baechler teaches high school students in Ontario, Canada.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Do You Say 'Like' Too Much? Don't Worry! I'm a Sociolinguist, and I Like 'Like.'

The modern use of the word is denigrated through and through. But it may be doing more communicative heavy lifting than we give it credit for.

By Valerie Fridland
Business News

After Being Told They Could Work From Home Forever, Employees Made Major Life Changes. Then, a New CEO Ordered Them Back to the Office.

Farmers Group CEO Raul Vargas is facing backlash for the change, but he says being in the office brings more "collaboration" and "innovation."

By Amanda Breen
Life Hacks

The Top 5 All-Time Best Productivity Hacks You've Never Heard Of

Want to combat chronic procrastination? Use these top five productivity hacks to put an end to this debilitating nuisance.

By Ben Angel
By Emily Rella