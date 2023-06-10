Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to give the dads in your life a boost in their productivity and creativity as a belated Father's Day present, give them the gift of a convenient way to listen to their tunes without distractions with a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

The JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds offer a lengthy battery life and incredible sound for a price that isn't too rough on your wallet. During the Father's Day sale, you can score a pair for just $59.97, $90 off the usual cost and the best price on the web, now through June 11. No coupon code is required.

Let dad enjoy playlists and podcasts with the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds. Their active noise-cancelling takes the productivity one step further, as he can work, work out, or wind down with no noise and zero distractions. For safety purposes, Ambient Aware also ensures he stays in touch with his surroundings, while also allowing for natural conversations when needed. For wear, these earbuds offer total comfort with customizable earbuds that ensure a perfect fit, and a sweat- and water-proof build that lets him rock them in rain or shine.

Touch controls let pop change the audio with his fingertips, while dual connect and sync automatically pairs to his device once he opens the case for easy use. If he wants to pair multiple devices, he can just tap the device's screen thanks to the fast pair enabled setting. He'll also enjoy 21 hours of battery life, thanks to the in-case, Qi-compatible wireless charging, with seven hours of music playback available.

Get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for the best price online — just $59.97 (reg. $149) — until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on June 11.

Prices subject to change.