This $30 Audio Editor Could Help Market Your Business

Remove the audio from a song in moments with this AI tool.

Some businesses spend up to 10% of their budget on marketing. Whether your business is still growing or already established, you can cut marketing costs without compromising quality if you use the right tools. As an entrepreneur, you may not have time for the tedious work of editing audio for your marketing materials. Still, you can streamline the process with EasySplitter — an AI-based vocal remover. Start creating high-quality lyric-free audio for your marketing materials with a lifetime Pro Plan for only $29.99.

Manual audio editing can absorb a lot of time. If you want to save time, this app could help you split songs into two or four audio tracks with different isolated sounds in each one. The advanced AI can split tracks into instrumental, vocals, bass, and background noise in a fraction of the time it typically takes. Download each track individually or merge them for a custom sound.

Whether you want to re-record the narration for a presentation or get another try at the audio for a commercial, this app could turn a complex task into a few easy steps. One reviewer even uses it for conferences: "I use it to eliminate background noise when registering for conferences."

It's great for those mixing and mastering music: e.g., singers, DJs, and sound producers. Your subscription lets you turn any audio file into up to four audio STEMs containing different types of sound. You can work with up to 960 songs a year and access your file history whenever you need to and export audio files in a variety of popular file formats.

Customize your marketing materials with this audio editor. Get a lifetime subscription to EasySplitter AI-Based Vocal Remover on sale for $29.99 (reg. $599).

