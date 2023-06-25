Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Forbes, eight out of 10 small businesses are run by a single owner without employees. If you are an entrepreneur doing it all solo and wearing many hats, it might behoove you to master AI and see where technology can fill in some gaps.

Fortunately, mastering AI and buzzy tools like ChatGPT can be done entirely from home with the help of some informative online courses. And right now, The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle can give you a well-rounded education for just $29.99 — $22 off the usual $52 price tag.

Packed with four informative courses, this bundle schools you on ways AI can make your life as an entrepreneur a whole lot easier. And you don't have to have any prior knowledge.

The course ChatGPT for Beginners is taught by Mike Wheeler and shows you the fundamentals of working with ChatGPT. This tool from OpenAI can be used to write poetry, short stories, computer code, and a whole lot more, and Mike will walk you through how it can help your workflow. By the end of the course, you'll have a solid foundation on ChatGPT that should hopefully make your 9-to-5 a little easier.

Courses like ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) That Writes for You, taught by Alex Genadinik, shows you how to create blog, social media, and other content that can help your business and engage potential clients and customers. You'll even see how to create a business using an AI tool for writing and copywriting. Create a ChatGPT AI Bot with Django and Python, and Create a ChatGPT AI Bot with Tkinter and Python to round out this bundle.

