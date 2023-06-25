Discover How You Can Use AI in Your Business with This $29.99 Bundle Save $22 on this well-rounded education on ChatGPT and artificial intelligence.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to Forbes, eight out of 10 small businesses are run by a single owner without employees. If you are an entrepreneur doing it all solo and wearing many hats, it might behoove you to master AI and see where technology can fill in some gaps.

Fortunately, mastering AI and buzzy tools like ChatGPT can be done entirely from home with the help of some informative online courses. And right now, The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle can give you a well-rounded education for just $29.99 — $22 off the usual $52 price tag.

Packed with four informative courses, this bundle schools you on ways AI can make your life as an entrepreneur a whole lot easier. And you don't have to have any prior knowledge.

The course ChatGPT for Beginners is taught by Mike Wheeler and shows you the fundamentals of working with ChatGPT. This tool from OpenAI can be used to write poetry, short stories, computer code, and a whole lot more, and Mike will walk you through how it can help your workflow. By the end of the course, you'll have a solid foundation on ChatGPT that should hopefully make your 9-to-5 a little easier.

Courses like ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) That Writes for You, taught by Alex Genadinik, shows you how to create blog, social media, and other content that can help your business and engage potential clients and customers. You'll even see how to create a business using an AI tool for writing and copywriting. Create a ChatGPT AI Bot with Django and Python, and Create a ChatGPT AI Bot with Tkinter and Python to round out this bundle.

The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle schools you on AI and ChatGPT, and it's on sale now for just $29.99 (reg. $52)

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'What a Shame': A Generation Mourns as Apple Announces It Will Discontinue Beloved Device

The tech giant announced that it will be discontinuing production of the music-playing product on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'The Actual Most Magical Place on Earth': Disney Employee Reveals Secret Discount Store Only Available to Disney Cast Members

The store is called Cast Connection and Property Control, and it's located in Orlando, Florida.

By Emily Rella
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

This crypto entrepreneur bought an NFT for $2.9 million, expected to sell it for $48 million, and was only offered a few dollars

The NFT in question represents Jack Dorsey's first tweet, and its owner had all his hopes pinned on its sale...

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Learn Marketing, Finance, and More in This $45 Business Learning Bundle

You'll discover the essential tools and concepts that can boost your business opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

These Outdated Habits Are Leading to Workplace Inefficiencies And Taking a Toll on Your Productivity

No wonder companies are having trouble collaborating effectively digitally.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth

The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.

By Emily Rella