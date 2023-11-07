Elevate Your Video Creation with This $60 Lifetime Subscription A lifetime of XSplit Broadcaster is just $60 through November 9.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, the ability to effectively communicate, engage your audience, and create compelling content is essential. The XSplit Broadcaster app helps you create professional-quality content to elevate your brand and captivate your audience. And a lifetime subscription is available for just $59.99 (reg. $200) for Windows users through November 9.

XSplit Broadcaster is any content creator's dream tool. This professional live streaming and video production software is used by content creators, gamers, businesses, and individuals who want to broadcast or record live content, such as gaming sessions, webinars, vlogs, presentations, podcasts, and more.

With a user-friendly interface, you can drag and drop sources such as images, videos, GIFs, and web pages and easily rearrange scenes. With professional production capabilities, you can do things like add multiple animations before broadcasting, include pro-level scene switching, project any scene (active scenes included) to another monitor, add scene-specific audio, and more.

XSplit Broadcaster Premium enables users to live stream their content to popular streaming platforms easily, making it convenient for streamers trying to reach their target audience. This is also a valuable tool if you want to create high-quality video presentations for remote work, consultation services, and more.

This is only for Windows users running at least Windows 10. You should also have at least 250MB of available storage space.

Invest in your entrepreneurial journey and take your digital endeavors to the next level with XSplit Broadcaster Premium, which has 4.7 stars out of five online. It also makes an excellent gift for a colleague, family member, or friend interested in content creation.

Grab this lifetime subscription to XSplit Broadcaster Premium for Windows while it's on sale for $59.99 (reg. $200) through November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Video Video editing

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Airbnb Side Hustlers Are Making Thousands of Dollars Every Month. Here Are 10 Things to Know to Turn Your Extra Space Into Cash.

Short-term rentals can be lucrative, but make sure you have a clear understanding of what you're signing up for. The new book, "Start Your Own Airbnb Business," breaks down the major considerations.

By Jason R. Rich
Operations & Logistics

What Will It Take to Build a Truly Ethical AI? These 3 Tips Can Help.

Ethical AI is a popular buzzword, but companies are finding mixed results trying to leverage it. Here's everything you need to know to navigate the ethical minefield.

By Lena Grundhoefer
Franchise

Finding Opportunities in Adversity — Strategies for Profitability During Economic Downturns

It has been difficult for many businesses over the past few years. With economic downturns and financial challenges, companies need to be agile and innovative to survive and thrive.

By Adam Povlitz
Living

Top 50 Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2024

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur partnered to rank the top 2024 graduate programs for studying entrepreneurship.

By The Princeton Review Staff
Starting a Business

He Decided to Join the Marines on 9/11 and Deployed 3 Times. Now, the Leadership Tactics He Learned Are Helping Him Grow a Spooky Business.

Lance Zaal, veteran founder of U.S. Ghost Adventures, is determined to take his business to the next level — and give back to the world along the way.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Personal Chef Charged With Murder After 3 People Died of Mushroom Poisoning at a Private Lunch

The incident happened in July in Leongatha, Australia.

By Emily Rella