Lean on the power of AI to help improve the look and feel of your online meetings and presentations.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average professional spends more than half of their 40-hour work week in virtual meetings, according to a 2023 Gitnux report. That's a lot of time to be facing your colleagues and partners from the same standard webcam angle.

If so much of how others see you is through a screen, then part of your image as a professional is determined by the quality of your videos. Enhance it using FineCam Pro, an AI-powered app that gives you a variety of video tools that could turn your same old virtual meeting into a dynamic presentation.

Use AI to enhance your presence in video conferences.

FineCam is a presentation tool that uses AI and an intuitive multi-cam control panel to give you more options for how you present yourself. If your office lighting is unflattering, FineCam can color- and image-correct to help you look the way you want. It still maintains your natural appearance, but it helps you avoid looking washed out.

Presenting with a visual aid? Don't bother with a clunky picture-in-picture setup. Just replace your background with your presentation materials. You can also remove or blur your background to maintain your professional privacy if you're working from home.

If you're creating content for social media, you can even use FineCam to add custom branding along with cinematic filters and effects. Record videos for social media on the same device you use to meet with your team.

Get more control over your camera.

Whether you're meeting with a client or recording something for Facebook, you may not need to leave the comfort of your webcam.



Get a FineCam Pro lifetime subscription for $49.99 (reg. $84).

Prices subject to change.