According to TechRadar, around 73% of smartphone owners use their device for work purposes. But what about when you then check in on your laptop and desktop? Technology has certainly made things seamless, but when it comes to keeping track of which device holds certain important files, things can get complicated. If you've been looking for a cloud storage solution that simplifies things, Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage can help.

With Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage, you'll be able to save any type of file from any type of device and then access it anywhere as needed. That means that screenshot you took on your smartphone will be easily accessible from your work computer in the morning, and vice versa.

From freeing up space on your smartphone, computer, or tablet, or simply making it easier to grab files in a pinch, there are numerous ways Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage makes your digital life easier. It keeps all of your important files in one secure spot, so you can easily access, share, or preview them conveniently.

Any file format will upload — from XLS to PPT to JPEG — and there are easy-to-use drag-and-drop features that allow for uploading, selecting, and moving files and folders as you go. Shareable links can be given to coworkers or friends for simple sharing, and if you accidentally delete something files are stored and recoverable from the trash folder for 30 days.

Real-life users love the ease Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage brings to their life. "Highly recommend. I recommended your service to all my co-workers, it's really user friendly. Keep up the good work!" User Romy shared. And Amir raved, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

Get a 10TB lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for the best price online.

