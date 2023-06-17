Enjoy 10TB of Cloud Storage With This Secure, Convenient Service for Only $69.97 Keep files safe and secure in the cloud.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to TechRadar, around 73% of smartphone owners use their device for work purposes. But what about when you then check in on your laptop and desktop? Technology has certainly made things seamless, but when it comes to keeping track of which device holds certain important files, things can get complicated. If you've been looking for a cloud storage solution that simplifies things, Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage can help.

With Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage, you'll be able to save any type of file from any type of device and then access it anywhere as needed. That means that screenshot you took on your smartphone will be easily accessible from your work computer in the morning, and vice versa. And during the Flash Sale, you can score a generous 10TB lifetime subscription for just one low price — the best price on the web, $69.97 — now through June 20. No coupon code is required.

From freeing up space on your smartphone, computer, or tablet, or simply making it easier to grab files in a pinch, there are numerous ways Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage makes your digital life easier. It keeps all of your important files in one secure spot, so you can easily access, share, or preview them conveniently.

Any file format will upload — from XLS to PPT to JPEG — and there are easy-to-use drag-and-drop features that allow for uploading, selecting, and moving files and folders as you go. Shareable links can be given to coworkers or friends for simple sharing, and if you accidentally delete something files are stored and recoverable from the trash folder for 30 days.

Real-life users love the ease Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage brings to their life. "Highly recommend. I recommended your service to all my co-workers, it's really user friendly. Keep up the good work!" User Romy shared. And Amir raved, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

Get a 10TB lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for the best price online, just $69.97, now through June 20.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Technology Data Management Cloud Storage

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Business News

14-Year-Old Software Engineer Hired by SpaceX Is Still Too Young to Be on LinkedIn: 'This Is the Illogical, Primitive Nonsense That I Face Constantly'

Kairan Quazi entered college at the age of 9. Now he is set to graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering.

By Sam Silverman
Money & Finance

What Is Gross Income? Here's Everything to Know.

Wondering what gross income is and how to calculate it? Continue reading for everything you need to know about gross income.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Jonathan Small