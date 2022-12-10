Fintech Startup With Walmart Backing to Launch Buy Now, Pay Later Service
Consumers are feeling inflationary stress in their pocketbooks.
One, partly owned by Walmart, is a fintech startup ready to take on a growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry dominated by existing businesses like Affirm — whose shares reportedly dipped Friday in response to the news.
CNBC cites an unnamed source in reporting that One is planning to launch a service for Walmart shoppers that they can use both in stores and online. It is set to launch within the next year and is viewed as an answer to economic volatility and consumer anxiety over inflation.
According to CNBC, Americans are feeling inflation's effects on the costs of necessities, like housing and food, and this has spurred continued interest in alternative payments. With BNPL, consumers can take the stress off their bank accounts by making fixed, smaller monthly payments.
The Information first reported Walmart's interest in One. It's an unsurprising direction for the retail giant, which has long offered various financial services to low-income customers via money centers, where customers can print checks, load prepaid debit cards, and wire money.
CNBC notes that One comes with a Goldman Sachs pedigree — it's led by Omer Ismail and David Starks, Goldman veterans who departed the venerable investment banking firm for the Walmart-backed startup in early 2021.
Buy now, pay later has been dominated by firms like Affirm, Klarna, and Afterpay, but it seems clear the field has room for additional competition. Dealroom currently lists 214 BNPL companies with valuations ranging from $9 million to $3 billion.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
-
Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
-
These Brothers Transformed a High School Project Into the Largest Online Soccer Retailer of All Time. Here's What the World Cup Means for Business Now.
-
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
-
This Founder Was Dismayed by Food Waste in the Restaurant Industry, So She Started a Zero-Waste Grocery Line That Now Caters Events for Nike
-
Netflix's Secret Club Allows Members to Preview Content Before Anyone Else — But There's a Catch
-
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.