Free Book Preview | The Wolf Is at the Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World Discover ten threats and ten rules for thriving in this new era with our new book.

By Entrepreneur Staff

It's time to get a grip on our collective existential angst about AI replacing massive swaths of humanity in the workforce. The new book The Wolf Is At The Door provides entrepreneurs with a clear and instructive guide to understanding powerful technology and using it to prosper.

Author Ben Angel has been examining and predicting future business, health, technology, and marketing trends for nearly two decades. In this new book, he has put together his learnings to give readers ten rules for thriving in an AI-driven world.

The Wolf Is at the Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World

Key Takeaways:

  • See real-life examples of how innovators are using AI to unlock new ways of thinking.
  • Master the art of emotional control as AI continues to disrupt known quantities in our work and personal lives.
  • Learn techniques to improve your brain's ability to keep up pace with the rapid rate of change.

Get your copy on February 27th to ensure your seamless adaptation to this new technology and secure a competitive advantage in the new AI-driven world.

And download your FREE preview of The Wolf Is At The Door today.

About the Author:

Ben Angel, a bestselling author, has been predicting future trends spanning across business, health, technology, and marketing for nearly two decades. His remarkable bibliography includes titles such as 'Unstoppable – A 90-Day Plan to Biohack Your Mind and Body for Success', and now, he breaks new ground in the era of artificial intelligence with, 'The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven Era.'
