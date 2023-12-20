Free Webinar | January 11: The 2024 Social Media Trends to Get You More Followers & Sell More Products From emerging trends in content creation to leveraging influencer marketing for maximum impact, our webinar on January 11th will guide you through the key elements that can propel your brand to new heights. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Learn tricks and tactics to supercharge your social media by joining our free webinar "The 2024 Social Media Trends to Get You More Followers & Sell More Products." This power-packed session will be led by Entrepreneur's very own VP of Social Media, Sana Ali.

On Thursday, January 11th Sana will dive into the latest strategies that will not only boost your online presence but also drive sales. From emerging trends in content creation to leveraging influencer marketing for maximum impact, we'll guide you through the key elements that can propel your brand to new heights.

You'll gain insights on:

  • The biggest social media trends that will shape 2024

  • Optimizing your content to take full advantage of those trends

  • Navigating the nuances of influencer marketing

  • Measuring success by defining clear objectives and utilizing analytics tools

  • How to approach cultural sensitivity in campaigns

Join us to unlock the social media strategies that will propel your brand to new heights in 2024!

Register Today

About the Speaker:

Sana Ali is the VP of Social Media Marketing at Entrepreneur Magazine. Throughout her career, she has led global social media campaigns for notable brands, including MTV, iHeartRadio, BET, and WWE. Sana's expertise lies in her ability to build social influencer products, create social monetization opportunities, and craft effective strategies. Her focus is on fostering audience engagement, delivering measurable results, and leveraging content trends in the ever-evolving social media landscape, particularly by tapping into multicultural audiences.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Social Media Growth Strategies Marketing Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Social Media Marketing Content Marketing Grow Your Business Digital Trends Digital Marketing

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Business Solutions

Build and Host a Website Affordably with This Service, Now $39.97 for Life

Give the gift of affordable website creation.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

This Former Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Made More Than $22,000 in One Month: 'I Have Never Been More Fulfilled'

Tara Laczynski leveraged Outschool to transform her passion for teaching math into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Makes More Than I Do': Viewers Shocked After UPS Driver Breaks Down Weekly Paystub

The video has racked up over 12.1 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Father Says His Daughters 'Need Therapy' After Getting Stuck on Disney World Roller Coaster

The two girls were allegedly stuck for 30 minutes.

By Sam Silverman
By Amanda Breen