Fun Times: Workers in Neighboring Office Buildings Had an Amazing Post-It Note Conversation

By
Sometimes no matter how much work there is to be done, you just need to have some fun.

Last Friday in San Francisco, several office buildings started communicating with each other with Post-it notes. SFist was the first to report the chat.

Games of Hangman were played, hangovers were admitted to, and of course, there was a Debbie Downer telling the office dwellers to get back to work.

Behold, the latest social app is not available for download. Yet.

