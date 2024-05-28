Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Running a business takes a lot of work and over time your company will likely amass an enormous amount of content that reflects everything you've done. For more reasons than we could list, saving your work can be crucial to the survival and ongoing function of your business. A standard for saving and sharing content in 2024, a reliable cloud storage platform can be tough to find, which makes this deal ultra attractive.

In honor of Memorial Day, there's a special price drop running through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, where you can get 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage at a lifetime rate of only $129.97 (reg. $810) with code KOOFR at checkout.

The 1TB capacity of this deal allows for the backing up of an enormous amount of work including up to 500 hours of HD video, moe than 6.5 million document pages, and over a quarter-million 12MP photos.

In addition to its spacious carrying capacity, Koofr makes using it easy and fast with tons of helpful features. The Koofr Duplicate Finder, for example, can automate the process of discovering and removing duplicates from your account to make the most of your TB. Koofr is also compatible with integrations with other cloud platforms like Google Drive and Dropbox.

Koofr is rated 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra. Find out why for a bargain today.

Remember to take advantage of this service, through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, where you can get a lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for only $129.97 (reg. $810) with code KOOFR at checkout.

