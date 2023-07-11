Get a Comprehensive Excel Education for Less Than $30 Take your Excel skills up a notch with these seven courses.

Even with the advent of Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel remains the world's most popular and powerful spreadsheet software. Every entrepreneur should have a foundational understanding of Excel, and frankly, even a little more than that. It can do so much more than organize data if you know how to use it, and it can make your work life significantly easier.

Ready to take your Excel skills to the next level? Then it's time to enroll in The 2023 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

This seven-course bundle includes training from some of the web's leading instructors, including Maven Analytics (4.6/5-star instructor rating) and award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun (4.5/5-star instructor rating). They'll take you from the basics to being an advanced user of Excel.

Starting out, you'll work with Excel functions and formulas, two of the most basic skills that all Excel users should have. You'll progress through beginner functions and formulas to more advanced ones before moving into charts and data visualizations. You'll be able to utilize all of Excel's various charting and graphing tools, and learn how to work more effectively with data using PivotTables, dynamic array functions, and more. There's even a course dedicated to using Excel for Business Intelligence, covering Power Query, DAX, and data modeling. You'll also learn how to automate day-to-day Excel tasks by mastering VBA and macros to save you time.

It's time you finally learned all the ins and outs of Excel. Grab The 2023 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for 85% off $199 at just $29 for a limited time.

