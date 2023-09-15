Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

AI could help make or break your business. 83% of companies already claim that AI is a top priority for their business plans according to ExplodingTopics, and it may need to be on your agenda, too.



You don't need to be an expert to start learning about AI. Instead, you can enroll in the 2023 Machine Learning for absolute Beginners E-Degree Program and start from scratch for $29.99.

A lifetime of study in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The AI-ML for Absolute Beginners E-Degree is a chance for beginners to learn more about AI, machine learning, and python programming from the ground up. Total beginners and learners with limited experience may find a place to get started in this entry-level e-learning program that could help them surge ahead in the field of AI and Machine Learning.

This learning program gives users a comprehensive intro to tools like Python, Numpy, SciPy, Pandas, and Matplotlib. It offers a pathway for individuals to kickstart a career in AI and ML, with the potential for lucrative opportunities for growth. Participants will have access to 200+ lectures and 35+ hours of video content. You'll also get access to quizzes and hands-on projects to practice and put your knowledge to the test. Some of these could even lead to real-world applications for what you've learned, like analyzing stock prices, detecting fake news, and identifying credit card fraud.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/689247487

Note that this program is not associated with an actual degree, but students will receive a certificate of completion — the real value is in the constantly updating material that helps learners stay informed on the latest developments in AI and machine learning.

If you want to help find new applications for AI and machine learning at your business, start learning at the very beginning.



For a limited time, get the 2023 Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners E-Degree Program for $29.99 (reg. $300).

