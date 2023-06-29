Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity is top of mind for most businesses these days, but not all have the resources to invest in full IT staff or robust cybersecurity programs and protocols. With the recurring subscription costs of most cybersecurity tools, they can quickly become a burden on your budget. There is a better solution, however, and it's called MonoDefense.

Pay just once for the MonoDefense Security Suite, and yet a comprehensive bundle of cybersecurity company KeepSolid's leading digital apps — all on lifetime subscriptions. The bundle includes VPN Unlimited (4/5 stars on PCWorld), Passwarden, SmartDNS, DNS Firewall, and Authenticator, creating an all-around security suite that secures your identity and other ivitaldata.

Here's some of what it can do for you:

• VPN Unlimited will encrypt and reroute your browsing traffic when you're on public or unsecured Wi-Fi and will let you access servers around the globe to bypass internet restrictions via SmartDNS.

• SmartDNS gives you access to the most popular streaming sites worldwide in 4k Ultra HD without any lags or delays, unblock video services wherever you are and works on any platform and device with an internet connection.

• Passwarden gives you a single hub to store and manage sensitive data like passwords, contacts, and payment information in encrypted Vaults.

• DNS Firewall blocks malicious traffic and helps you protect kids from getting access to inappropriate content

• Authenticator gives your accounts and services an extra layer of defense to ensure they aren't hacked by third parties.

All in all, the MonoDefense Security Suite gives you and your business or family a blanket of protection while online, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your data or personal accounts.

From securing your internet browsing to filtering malware and cyberattacks in real-time to giving you a zero-knowledge architecture to secure and access your passwords so you stop forgetting and resetting them, MonoDefense is a solution for security and peace of mind.

Level up your cybersecurity on a budget.

Normally, the MonoDefense Security Suite would cost $399, but you can get it now for just $149.99.

