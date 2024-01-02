Get a Microsoft Office License and Courses for Only $39.97 Learn how to be proficient in using Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Did you receive a new or refurbished computer this holiday season? Whether you invested in a new device or have an older model sitting around that you'd like to breathe new life into, Microsoft Office apps are necessary to get things done.

Just in time for the New Year, you can score major savings on this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows and Microsoft Course Bundle and start fresh in 2024. You'll receive a fleet of beloved Microsoft Office staples and courses on how to better navigate Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook for just $39.97 (reg. $288) now through January 7, with no coupon code required.

Outfit your computer with Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows, one of the world's most popular business suites. It includes standbys like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook while offering newer favorites like OneNote, Publisher, and Access. The only notable difference between this package and the 2021 version is the lack of Microsoft Teams, making it an ideal option for standard home users. This deal includes a lifetime license on one computer, with instant delivery and download, and free customer service.

Aside from receiving the fleet of apps, you'll also get the Microsoft Office 2019 Basics Bundle, filled with courses taught by e-Courses4you. It helps you work with Microsoft Office apps like Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook like an expert, thanks to 107 lectures packed with seven hours of content.

Outfit your computer with the Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows and Microsoft Course Bundle, on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $288), with no coupon code needed, through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

