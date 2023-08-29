This lightweight, portable laptop with a 13-inch screen with vibrant visuals and an LED-backlit glossy widescreen display can help you stay productive no matter where you go.

Wasted money is a problem for any business, but it's especially prevalent when it comes to the hardware businesses give to their workers. According to VentureBeat, companies tend to waste one-third of their IT budget.

An easy way to start saving is to make sure you're only getting the hardware you need. If you aren't rendering complex 3D environments or running a dozen demanding apps simultaneously, you might not need a high-end computer. Instead, you could get a refurbished MacBook Air that's been further price dropped during the Labor Day sale, now down to only $255.97.

This 2015 MacBook Air is a lightweight, portable laptop with a 13" screen that offers vibrant visuals and an LED-backlit glossy widescreen display. It runs on an Intel Core i5 processor with a base speed of 1.6GHz and a Turbo Boost capability of up to 2.7GHz. This laptop features Intel HD Graphics 6000 and comes with 4GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM. It may run standard productivity software like Microsoft Office or AcePDF, but users could notice poor performance running demanding software for graphic design or video editing.

The 128GB solid-state drive in this MacBook enables users to quickly access essential files while leaving some room to download multiple apps. It supports Bluetooth 4.0, but also has two USB 3.0 ports, an SDXC card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Thunderbolt 2 port. The battery may last up to 12 hours on a single charge, which could enable traveling and remote workers to maintain their productivity regardless of their location. It's no surprise why CNET awarded this 2015 MacBook Air an 8.2 out of 10 stars.

The "B" refurbished rating indicates this computer may have minor superficial signs of previous use. These include light scuffs, scratches, and dings on the case and bevel, but they can be covered by a case and won't impact performance.

If your employees don't need the latest hardware to work efficiently, it would be a waste of money to invest in it.

Instead, get a refurbished 13.3" Apple Macbook Air with Intel Core i5 on sale for just $255.97 — no coupon necessary. Act fast since this deal ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

