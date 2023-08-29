Get a Refurbished MacBook Air for Only $256 While it's on Sale for Labor Day This lightweight, portable laptop with a 13-inch screen with vibrant visuals and an LED-backlit glossy widescreen display can help you stay productive no matter where you go.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Wasted money is a problem for any business, but it's especially prevalent when it comes to the hardware businesses give to their workers. According to VentureBeat, companies tend to waste one-third of their IT budget.

An easy way to start saving is to make sure you're only getting the hardware you need. If you aren't rendering complex 3D environments or running a dozen demanding apps simultaneously, you might not need a high-end computer. Instead, you could get a refurbished MacBook Air that's been further price dropped during the Labor Day sale, now down to only $255.97.

Get a new-to-you MacBook on sale for Labor Day.

This 2015 MacBook Air is a lightweight, portable laptop with a 13" screen that offers vibrant visuals and an LED-backlit glossy widescreen display. It runs on an Intel Core i5 processor with a base speed of 1.6GHz and a Turbo Boost capability of up to 2.7GHz. This laptop features Intel HD Graphics 6000 and comes with 4GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM. It may run standard productivity software like Microsoft Office or AcePDF, but users could notice poor performance running demanding software for graphic design or video editing.

The 128GB solid-state drive in this MacBook enables users to quickly access essential files while leaving some room to download multiple apps. It supports Bluetooth 4.0, but also has two USB 3.0 ports, an SDXC card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Thunderbolt 2 port. The battery may last up to 12 hours on a single charge, which could enable traveling and remote workers to maintain their productivity regardless of their location. It's no surprise why CNET awarded this 2015 MacBook Air an 8.2 out of 10 stars.

The "B" refurbished rating indicates this computer may have minor superficial signs of previous use. These include light scuffs, scratches, and dings on the case and bevel, but they can be covered by a case and won't impact performance.

Save $144 on a MacBook Air

If your employees don't need the latest hardware to work efficiently, it would be a waste of money to invest in it.

Instead, get a refurbished 13.3" Apple Macbook Air with Intel Core i5 on sale for just $255.97 — no coupon necessary. Act fast since this deal ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Laptops Technology macbook air

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Quiet Cutting' Is the Latest Workplace Danger — Here Are 3 Signs You'll Be Out of a Job Soon

Sometimes, a role reassignment is a more cost-effective means of termination.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Unlike other companies that have mandated strict in-person attendance, Smucker's strategy allows its 1,300 corporate workers to be on site primarily during 22 designated "core" weeks each year.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Green Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Tech Titans Are Building an Experimental City In Northern California

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is among the billionaires who paid $1 billion for land near an Air Force base.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'This Gets Worse Before It Gets Better': Kevin O'Leary Warns of 'Real Chaos' Set to Hit the U.S. Economy This Fall

The "Shark Tank" star was less than thrilled about the latest interest rate hikes.

By Emily Rella