Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now

In the days of remote work, we're all looking for ways to do our best work without getting caught up in the tons of distractions that often come with working from home. While there are plenty of ways to cut down on the distractions to improve your productivity, one way to optimize your remote working life is to have a device that can help you get things done no matter where you are.

Apple

Enter: The Apple iPad Mini 4. During our Apple Days event (running until October 21), you can get a refurbished version of this clever little tablet for a specially reduced price of just $225.99.

Don't be fooled by its 7.9", ultra-slim size, this 2019 iPad packs the power of a PC in a device that's not a whole lot bigger than a phone. It runs on a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor that makes it easy to multitask, stream, game, and more on the 2048x1536 crystal-clear touchscreen. With WiFi capability and Bluetooth 4.2, you can get online when you're in the midst of your travels and connect to external devices to listen to music, attach a keyboard, and much more. It also offers up to ten hours of battery life on a full charge so you can use it all day long.

The iPad Mini 4 is especially suited for your toughest jobs, thanks to its 128GB of storage. That's a significant amount of space to help you avoid paying for cloud services. Plus, with the 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera, you'll never miss an important video call.

Don't sacrifice your productivity by working remotely. Our Apple Days promotion runs through October 21, so make sure to grab a refurbished Apple iPad Mini 4 while it's on sale for more than 60 percent off $599 at just $225.99.

