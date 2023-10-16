Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's never a bad time to check in with your office apps and see where some updating can happen. For those who are behind or not actively using Microsoft Office, you might want to get with the program. This has been the most respected and well-known office suite for some time, and for a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows with a free Microsoft training bundle for just $49.99 (reg. $239).

Microsoft Office is designed to support all of your office production needs. It includes pioneering programs and apps for creating spreadsheets, writing documents, creating presentations, and more. This lifetime Windows license requires the user to have Windows 10 or 11, and Windows 11 Pro happens to be available for a fantastic rate for a limited time.

This special deal also comes with a free Microsoft training bundle included. Comprised of 25 hours of content, this in-depth educational asset comes with breakdowns on each of the above programs, and each course comes with the tagline, "From ZERO to ADVANCED." This is a great tool for training new employees on the office suite, learning yourself, and having a resourceful bundle of content to check back to with questions for years to come.

Overall, this deal is rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Get this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows lifetime license and a free Microsoft training bundle for just $49.99 (reg. $239).

Prices subject to change.