Get the Web's Best Price on This Mobile Key Ring

Entrepreneurs don't like to waste time. Unfortunately, one of the most common time wasters is something we deal with every day. Your everyday carry includes charging cables, flash drives, and other accessories to have everything you need for your mobile device. But rather than have the bulkiness of multiple accessories, WonderCube Pro allows you to distill it all to a tiny single device.

This all-in-one mobile solution offers eight smartphone essentials right at your fingertips. It includes a 1" foldout flexible USB cord that measures 3" when extended for connecting to USB ports. There's a single charger with universal connectivity for Android and Apple devices that offers up to two to three hours more talk time in a pinch. The OTG USB works as a USB flash drive for Android devices, offering quick file transfer and backup thanks to a built-in microSD card reader. It even has an integrated LED flashlight.

CNET writes, "A seriously versatile keychain accessory, this little cube converts into a sync cable, kickstand, flashlight and a whole lot more." Trendhunter calls it "INCREDIBLE... max functionality min payload." HighsNobiety adds, "WonderCube is yet another step towards the future." That's all high praise from some of the best voices in consumer tech.

Why juggle so many extra mobile accessories when you can distill all of your needs down to a single pocket-sized device? For a limited time, you can get this tool for the best price on the web:

WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring, on sale for $39.99 (reg. $70) until 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/18 when the price will increase to $48.99

WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring (2-Pack), on sale for $79.99 (reg. $118) until 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/18 when the price will increase to $84.99

Prices subject to change.