Get the Web's Best Price on This Mobile Key Ring

This clever mobile add-on belongs in your everyday carry.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs don't like to waste time. Unfortunately, one of the most common time wasters is something we deal with every day. Your everyday carry includes charging cables, flash drives, and other accessories to have everything you need for your mobile device. But rather than have the bulkiness of multiple accessories, WonderCube Pro allows you to distill it all to a tiny single device.

This all-in-one mobile solution offers eight smartphone essentials right at your fingertips. It includes a 1" foldout flexible USB cord that measures 3" when extended for connecting to USB ports. There's a single charger with universal connectivity for Android and Apple devices that offers up to two to three hours more talk time in a pinch. The OTG USB works as a USB flash drive for Android devices, offering quick file transfer and backup thanks to a built-in microSD card reader. It even has an integrated LED flashlight.

CNET writes, "A seriously versatile keychain accessory, this little cube converts into a sync cable, kickstand, flashlight and a whole lot more." Trendhunter calls it "INCREDIBLE... max functionality min payload." HighsNobiety adds, "WonderCube is yet another step towards the future." That's all high praise from some of the best voices in consumer tech.

Why juggle so many extra mobile accessories when you can distill all of your needs down to a single pocket-sized device? For a limited time, you can get this tool for the best price on the web:

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Gadgets Technology

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Which Ivy Colleges' Former Students Earn the Highest Salaries? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

Work-Life Balance is Possible — And It's Not as Hard to Achieve as You Think

When you prioritize your work-life balance, you're really prioritizing yourself and your business. Even if it seems like a pipe dream, achieving the balance between your work and your personal life is truly possible if you treat it as a goal, not a wish.

By Clate Mask

Leadership

What Vince Lombardi Can Teach You About the Importance of Having a Clear Vision

If Lombardi was a strategic planner, he'd emphasize the power of being clear on your vision. Once you are, your goals fall into place.

By Eric Ryan

Business News

Elon Musk Says He'll Pay 1 Million Dogecoin to Anyone Who Can Prove a Particular Rumor About Him Is True

Musk has long since denied that his father was involved with an emerald mine in Africa when he was young.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Here Are the Cities Where Inflation Is Rising the Most, According to a New Report

Although inflation has shown signs of cooling, it's still at all-time highs in some of America's biggest cities such as Philadelphia, PA and Houston, TX.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

Business Owners: Are You Making Any of These 10 Business Killing Mistakes?

Don't let mistakes with simple fixes hold you back from growing your business. Here's what to avoid.

By Peter Coppinger