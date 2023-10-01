Get This 4-in-1 USB-C Charger for Apple Devices for $19.99 Get this useful, lightweight charger for a great price (regularly $29).

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business professionals thrive on Apple devices all across the world, every single day of the year. And having an iPad to complement your iPhone or a nice pair of AirPods for a long flight can be lovely in terms of compatibility. At the same time, keeping your gadgets charged in a neat and efficient manner can be tough. That's why people love this 4-in-1 USB-C charger for Apple devices, which is on sale for $19.99 (Reg $29).

Whether you're an everyday professional or a certified tech expert, you still need to keep your devices charged. This 4-in-1 accessory features hookup ports for Lightning devices, USB-C devices, and it features a charging pad for your Apple Watch. The magnetic ports keep your devices securely latched on when you're using them.

This lightweight and easy-to-pack charging cable is great for reducing clutter in the office or in your to-go bag when traveling on business. In addition to its USB-C centric charging, which is great for an iPhone 15 and other similar devices, this charging cord also comes with safety features that use smart technology to match the current and avoid damage to any of your batteries.

Eliminate the stress of getting on a flight or train without any charge in your phone, tablet, or smartwatch. Get ahead without crowding your bag and office space up any further. Take advantage of this limited-time deal that can keep your most relied-upon devices juiced easier and more efficiently for years to come.

Get this 4-in-1 USB-C charger for Apple devices for $19.99 (Reg $29).

Prices subject to change.
