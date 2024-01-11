Lost your remote? No need to worry. Save 10% on a replacement button remote for Apple TV, this week only.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Watching TV should be easy. While Apple TV is one of the most popular and high-quality streaming boxes out there, its minimalist remote is notoriously frustrating to use and easy to lose. So, the brilliant minds over at Function101 decided to do something about that.

This Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K is on sale for just $26.97 (reg. $29) through January 14th during a limited-time price drop, and it could make your 2024 far more relaxed. Designed with a layout like that of classic TV remotes, it features the power button at the top and individual keys for stopping, pausing, fast-forwarding, and rewinding. Plus, the scroll and volume keys are nice and big and placed right in the middle.

This remote control works with infrared technology and has an impressive 12-meter range. You can use it with any Apple TV, and it's compatible with most television sets.

This remote control has a remarkable 4.9/5 star rating on average among verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer wrote, "Perfect. Worked out of the box and was easy to program my TV too."

Don't miss this limited-time chance to make watching Apple TV the easy, delightful experience it should be.

