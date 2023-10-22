Get This CompTIA and IT Course Bundle for $20 Through 10/23 Through October 23rd, these IT courses are just $20.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It is one of the best times in history to embark on a career in tech because there are overwhelming demands for IT professionals across the country. Whether you're interested in it for yourself or for gifting to an employee, colleague, or friend — it's worth knowing that through October 23rd only, you can get The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $120).

This expansive course bundle features over 180 hours of content that the user can access at any time, from anywhere with an internet connection, for the rest of their life. Courses include questions and lessons that are designed to help users better perform on a CompTIA exam while also offering experience with Cisco labs, Cisco technologies, Python programming, and more.

In addition to the course materials and lectures, users can take advantage of training opportunities included in the deal, like unlimited CompTIA labs and PBQs, unlimited Linux exercises, and unlimited Python exercises. It also comes with a $10 off coupon code on Exams Digest Marketplace.

The creator and provider of this bundle is Exams Digest, which is considered a leading resource for IT training, certification prep, and CompTIA studying. Overall, the instructors from Exams Digest share an average rating of 4.1/5 stars.

It's never too late to start getting an education in IT. Entrepreneurs can inspire colleagues and employees with an affordable education available at a discount ahead of the holidays.

The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle is on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $120) through October 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Technology

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

This $80 Quadcopter Can Help Your Social Media Content Take Off

Businesses could see new engagement on social media with content made by this $80 drone.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Man Shocked After Receiving $1.4 Million Speeding Ticket: 'This Might Be a Typo'

Connor Cato was caught going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend in Savannah, Georgia.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

He Got Bored With Retirement. Now He's Selling $18 Million Annually.

Don Lanier was ready for a change, and that pushed him to succeed. Here's how he did it.

By Kim Kavin
Making a Change

The Art of the Pivot — 6 Steps to Reengineer Yourself for a Career Change

Before switching careers or starting a business, learn why reengineering is your secret weapon for turning dreams into strategies, leveraging your unique skill set, and charting a course to undeniable success. This is the game-changer you've been waiting for.

By Scott Deming
By Madeline Garfinkle