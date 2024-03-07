Get This Document-Scanning App with Full PDF Editing Capabilities and Save 20% with This Code Don't miss this lifetime subscription to the iScanner App, on sale for a limited time.

A simple scan can be of incredible value to a business, and as an entrepreneur or team leader, you never want to have to wait on outdated technology to get the document management you need to operate fast and efficiently. That's why outfitting your phone with the best scanner on the market should be a no-brainer, especially when it's on sale for a remarkably low rate.

You can save an additional 20% on a lifetime subscription to the iScanner App, making it just $31.99 (reg. $199), when you use code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. iScanner has been hailed by a range of critics from publications like 9to5Mac and Gizmodo, which said, "The iScanner App is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier."

iScanner offers users full PDF editing capabilities that go as specific as color correction and noise reduction. It can scan a variety of file types, including documents, passport photos, ID cards, and more. You can also use it to easily annotate, add text, merge documents, and other valuable actions. iScanner can solve math problems within its scans, offer area measurements, count similar objects, and even recognize text in over 20 languages.

Discover how iScanner became the number-one U.S.-based scanning and document management tool — with 4.8/5 stars on the App Store — while this limited-time deal is still live.

You can get a lifetime subscription to the iScanner App and save an extra 20% through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, making it just $31.99 (reg. $199) with code ENJOY20.

