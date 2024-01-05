Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Office is a versatile solution with a range of software that can serve virtually any business's administrative needs. Being familiar with its programs is certainly helpful, but those who have a mastery of them can work faster, accomplish a wider range of tasks, and ultimately prove more valuable for their company or business. To help learn the best ways to capitalize on this suite, get The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for $39.97 (reg. $333) through January 7th only.

This in-depth bundle features nine courses and nearly 60 hours of content on Microsoft Office and how to make the most of each of its apps. There's a course for each of the following:

Microsoft Outlook 2019

Microsoft Teams

Excel Beginner 2019

Excel Advanced 2019

Excel Beginner 2019 for Mac

PowerPoint 2019

Word 2019

Access 2019

Advanced Access 2019

Each course is led by instructors from Stream Skill, which is part of the Simon Sez IT Family. With a 4.4/5-star average instructor rating, Stream Skill has helped hundreds of thousands of students learn IT skills.

Courses go into how to use special features of different apps like using the Meeting Notes function with Teams, performing advanced charting and graphing in Excel 2019, splitting an Access database into front- and back-end, and a whole lot more.

Get The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for $39.97 (reg. $333) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

