Get This Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle, on Sale for $40 Regularly $333, this in-depth bundle features nine courses and nearly 60 hours of content.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Microsoft Office is a versatile solution with a range of software that can serve virtually any business's administrative needs. Being familiar with its programs is certainly helpful, but those who have a mastery of them can work faster, accomplish a wider range of tasks, and ultimately prove more valuable for their company or business. To help learn the best ways to capitalize on this suite, get The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for $39.97 (reg. $333) through January 7th only.

This in-depth bundle features nine courses and nearly 60 hours of content on Microsoft Office and how to make the most of each of its apps. There's a course for each of the following:

  • Microsoft Outlook 2019
  • Microsoft Teams
  • Excel Beginner 2019
  • Excel Advanced 2019
  • Excel Beginner 2019 for Mac
  • PowerPoint 2019
  • Word 2019
  • Access 2019
  • Advanced Access 2019

Each course is led by instructors from Stream Skill, which is part of the Simon Sez IT Family. With a 4.4/5-star average instructor rating, Stream Skill has helped hundreds of thousands of students learn IT skills.

Courses go into how to use special features of different apps like using the Meeting Notes function with Teams, performing advanced charting and graphing in Excel 2019, splitting an Access database into front- and back-end, and a whole lot more.

Get The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for $39.97 (reg. $333) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

This Former Amazon Employee Makes $1,000 a Month on His Parking Spot Side Hustle, and It Takes Him 15 Minutes

Justin Cambra has figured out a painless way to make passive income.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

$1 Million Retirement Savings Won't Last 25 Years Anywhere in the U.S. — But It Will Go the Furthest in These 6 States

Retirees who want to make the most of their money might have to give up dreams of sunny California or Hawaii.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

Work Could Be Making You Feel Like You Have a Permanent Case of Jet Lag. Here's How to Realign Your Internal Clock.

Left unchecked, the modern workplace can totally disrupt your circadian rhythm. Here's what to do about it.

By Aytekin Tank
By Sam Silverman
By Jason Feifer
Productivity

7 Strategies for Being More Productive in 2024, According to a Time-Management Guru

From scheduling your bedtime to taking me time, these are ways to make every hour count this year.

By Jonathan Small