Get This Top-Rated iOS Note-Taking App for Just $10

There are too many . And when you have too many meetings, it becomes difficult to take notes on the most important things, which creates a domino effect with your workload. How can you stay organized and productive when you're always thinking about what's coming in the future and what happened in the past, rather than focusing on the present? It's really difficult.

Agenda

With a supercharged note-taking app like Agenda Premium 14, you can plan and document projects and stay in the present. This app works for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, giving you a date-focused picture of the past, present, and future of all of your projects.

Agenda Premium is the only note-taking app that focuses on the passage of time. Whether you're a project manager who needs to look into different projects' stages quickly or you'd just like to jot down recipes to make in your free time, Agenda Premium provides custom tools and timelines to better organize your life. You can sync notes between devices via iCloud or Dropbox, link notes to events in your Calendar and Reminder apps, and much more.

Every note in Agenda offers beautiful styles and features like images, tables, file attachments, tags, lists, and links so you can truly make them your own. Finding notes is a breeze thanks to a powerful search bar, a project jump bar, and a related notes list so you can always find what you're looking for, and then have the ability to make your notes action-oriented.

Find out why Agenda Premium 14 has earned 4.7/5 stars on more than 3,000 App Store ratings. For a limited time, you can get this top-rated app for 71 percent off $31 at just $9.99. That's a small price to pay for the benefits of getting organized.

