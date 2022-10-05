Grab a Discount on This Decentralized VPN During Our Version of Prime Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, cybersecurity isn't really a choice anymore. Cybercriminals target small businesses as much as bigger corporations and the days of remote work can make you even more vulnerable. If you're connecting to public WiFi at coffee shops, libraries, or while traveling, it's absolutely imperative to protect your connection from others on the network.

Deeper Connect

A VPN is a budget-friendly way to give yourself a base layer of protection. During our Deal Days promotion now through October 12th — our version of Prime Day — you can go a step further with $50 off a much more robust cybersecurity solution.

Deeper Connect Pico is a portable cybersecurity solution that packs a ton of security into a tiny device. This plug-and-play tool delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity functions, protecting everything that you connect to its decentralized private network. Pico enables a fully decentralized VPN experience with multi-routing, smart routing, and unrestricted access to content from around the world. It basically gives you a VPN without any subscription fees or exposing you to potential logging or network sharing with other VPN users.

Pico also offers a seven-layer enterprise-grade firewall and an ad blocker to give you a safer, more enjoyable browsing experience when you're connected. You can keep your children safe from dangerous content with one-click parental controls and enjoy a safe and fast private network anywhere in the world thanks to the included WiFi adapter. Plus, you'll even earn passive income as you browse by sharing your extra bandwidth through blockchain mining.

The internet should be a safe, productive, enjoyable place for everyone. With Deeper Connect Pico, you'll get the security you need without the annoying subscription fees, as well as a convenient, portable security solution that will help you access an even freer internet. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get it for a rare discount at just $199.99 (reg. $248) until October 12th.

Prices subject to change.