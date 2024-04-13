You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Entrepreneur Store

Microsoft Project has a proven track record as the go-to software for teams handling projects of all complexities. Even older versions, still capable of meeting most teams' needs, are available at discounted rates. Previously discounted more than $100, this 2021 license to Project Professional 2021 is now available at an even more reduced rate.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 16, you can save an extra six dollars on Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows with code ENJOY20, bringing the total down to $23.99 (reg. $249).

The program comes with a wide range of pre-built project management templates to help you operate in an organized manner that can be looked back on with accuracy after the fact. It supports users syncing projects built online with those created on local servers.

Getting to the specifics, Project Professional features a lot of helpful tools. It enables users to submit timesheets and even differentiate between project and non-project work. It has what-if scenario generators and visualization tools to represent complicated schedules that a team may need to understand for proper coordination.

This all adds up to a relatively stellar critical reputation for Microsoft Project Professional. It's rated an average of 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp, for example.

Users get lifetime access on one PC, and updates are included.

Don't forget that only through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 16 only, you can get an extra 20% savings on Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows with code ENJOY20, bringing the total down to $23.99 (reg. $249).

