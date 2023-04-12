Has Meta Verified Ruined the Value of the Coveted Blue Check Mark?

Instagram verification is no longer only available to high-profile accounts; now, anyone with a driver's license can get verified.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In recent years, Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, with over 1 billion active users. For many individuals and businesses, being verified on Instagram has become a coveted status symbol, as it signifies credibility and authenticity. In the past, verification was only available to high-profile accounts, but now anyone can pay to be verified on Instagram.

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) recently introduced Meta Verified, a new paid subscription that offers a streamlined and expedited process for users looking to gain the blue checkmark on their Instagram and Facebook accounts. The move has left many users wondering whether the blue checkmark, once seen as a symbol of notability, has lost its standing due to the availability of paid verification.

While verification is a step in the right direction, it is not enough to build a strong presence on the platform. Optimizing your account by developing a clear brand identity, utilizing Instagram's features and creating a high-quality content plan is crucial.

In this article, we will dive deeper into these strategies and provide actionable tips to help you optimize your Instagram account after paying for verification.

Related: What Is Meta Verified? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Meta Verified vs. traditional verification

Meta Verified was first introduced to the public on February 19, 2023 but has just become available to users in the U.S. as of March 17, 2023. According to Meta's latest announcement, this feature is currently only available to users with personal accounts. Therefore, businesses and other creators whose account names and profile pictures do not match that on their government-issued ID are not eligible for paid verification at this time.

Aside from the blue check mark, Meta Verified offers protection against impersonators, additional account support and increased reach and visibility. Traditional verification on Instagram requires a significant presence and influence in your industry or field. One can demonstrate this through various factors, including:

Media presence: Being featured in multiple news sources or media outlets for your work or achievements. Brand presence: You have a strong and established brand presence online, with a large following and engagement on your social media platforms. Industry recognition: You have received awards, accolades or credit for your work or contributions to your industry. Public figure: You are a well-known public figure, such as a celebrity, politician or athlete. Business presence: You have a successful business with a robust online presence and influence in your industry.

Develop a clear brand identity

Developing a clear brand identity is crucial for optimizing your Instagram account. Your brand identity is your unique personality and what sets you apart from your competitors. Therefore, all aspects of your profile should reflect your brand identity, from your profile picture to your content, clearly communicating who you are, what you do and what sets you apart from the competition.

When it comes to your content, consistency is key. Consider the aesthetic you want to convey, and use consistent colors, fonts and filters in your posts. This will help your brand stand out and make it easy for your followers to recognize your content.

In addition to the visual aspects, it is also essential to have consistency in the type of content you post. Your content should align with your brand identity and communicate what sets you apart. Also, include any relevant keywords so people can easily find your account when searching for specific topics.

Related: 15 Ways to Optimize Your Instagram Profile

Create a content strategy

Simply being verified is not enough to build a strong presence across your social media platforms. In today's digital landscape, creating high-quality content is crucial for businesses to attract, engage and retain customers. However, with so much online content and access to verification, standing out from the crowd can be challenging. That's where a well-crafted content strategy comes in.

The first step in creating a content strategy is identifying your target audience. Who are they, what are their interests, what are their pain points, and what kind of content do they consume? Then, conduct market research to identify your ideal customer and create buyer personas to help you understand their needs and preferences.

Next, you need to establish your goals and determine what you want to achieve with your content. For example, do you want to increase brand awareness, generate leads, drive traffic to your website or establish thought leadership in your industry? Setting clear goals will help you create content that aligns with your business objectives and measures the success of your content strategy.

Identify gaps in your existing content based on your target audience and goals. Look for topics others aren't covering or new angles to approach a subject. Use keyword research to identify topics your target audience is searching for, and create content that addresses their needs.

Utilize Instagram's features

According to Meta's latest blog post, its verified users will have increased visibility and reach with prominence in some platform areas — like search, comments and recommendations. With this enhanced discoverability, it's important to utilize all of Instagram's features to get the best possible results for your account.

Instagram offers a range of features that can help you connect with your audience and showcase your brand. These include Instagram Stories, Reels and live videos. Each of these features offers a unique way to engage with your audience and showcase your brand in different ways.

Instagram Stories are a great way to share behind-the-scenes content, highlight special promotions or events or simply connect with your followers more personally. Reels, on the other hand, are short-form videos perfect for showcasing your brand's personality and creativity. And live video is a great way to engage with your audience in real-time and build a sense of community around your brand.

Experiment with different formats to see what works best for your audience. Pay attention to which types of content get the most engagement, and adjust your strategy accordingly.

Related: 3 Simple Things Businesses Need for Instagram Growth

In conclusion, being verified on Instagram has become a symbol of credibility and authenticity, with many individuals and businesses seeking this coveted status. While the availability of paid verification through Meta Verified may have raised concerns about the value of the blue check mark, it is essential to remember that verification is a starting point for building a solid presence on the platform.

To optimize your account, you must develop a clear brand identity, create a high-quality content plan and utilize Instagram's features. By following these strategies and staying true to your brand identity, you can build a strong presence on Instagram, achieve your business goals and stand out amongst the flooded crowd of blue check marks.