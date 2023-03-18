United States users of Facebook and Instagram will be able to pay a monthly fee to get a blue check verifying their accounts.

Meta has begun testing a paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in the US. This follows a successful trial in Australia and New Zealand, with plans for a gradual rollout to more American users in the coming weeks.

Starting at $11.99 per month for web users and $14.99 monthly for mobile users, the goal of Meta Verified is to increase authenticity and security on both platforms. CNN notes users must provide a government ID matching their profile name and picture and be at least 18 to get a blue badge.

The subscription bundle offers account protection, support, and increased visibility on Instagram and Facebook. With this move, Meta joins the ranks of other platforms with subscription models, such as Discord, Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter Blue. The social media giant seeks to diversify its revenue streams amid challenges facing its core ad sales business.

Meta's long-term goal for the subscription service is to provide value to creators, businesses, and the community. The subscription service also offers proactive monitoring for impersonation accounts and continuous monitoring for reported violations.

Per Meta's post about the program, Users can visit Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Channel on Instagram for more information about Meta Verified.