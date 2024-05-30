This comprehensive bundle features more than 400 hours of content on cybersecurity, IT, and more.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every modern business needs to protect its digital data to the highest degree. Many entrepreneurs and leaders of companies opt to outsource their cybersecurity and IT needs to often expensive contractors and employees. For smaller and scrappier outfits, taking on those duties yourself can be both cost-effective and risky. The better you educate yourself, the lower that risk gets.

The Complete 2024 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle is on sale for only $59.97 (reg. $754) through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31 only. This bundle features 26 courses and more than 400 hours of content on how to protect your IT needs.

Among the many well-reviewed courses in the bundle, Python For Security introduces the world's most popular coding language in the context of cybersecurity. Featuring 15 lessons led by instructors from iCollege, this course shows users how to handle security challenges in Python code, how to find vulnerabilities, and best security practices with Python.

With an average rating of 4.2/5 stars among users, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) outlines what you need to know when advising organizations on managing their data. It covers six important principles of data protection, the lawful bases for processing personal data, and more.

Beyond these examples, this comprehensive bundle goes on to offer much more guidance and additional course material that can help you learn how to better protect your business and work with cybersecurity professionals.

