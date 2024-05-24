Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Excel is present in as many as 81% of businesses, according to data gathered by Excel4Business, and there's a good reason for that. Excel is a versatile tool you can use for everything from data analysis to basic automation, but it's an expensive investment for a rising startup. Monthly subscriptions like Microsoft 365 may seem relatively inexpensive at first, but the monthly cost adds up quickly.

A budget-friendly alternative to getting Excel and a whole suite of other great productivity apps is to get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 instead of the latest versions of the same apps. You still get the same reliable apps, but it's for a one-time fee of $49.97.

If you're used to Microsoft 365, this software is a little different. First, you don't have to pay for it every month, but you're also getting slightly older versions of the same apps. This set comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You can install these apps on one device one time. Once installed, they're yours for life, with no extra fees.

That means you can cut costs for your own computer or get a separate license for each of your company computers, so every employee will have access to Excel and other essential apps without costing you more every month.

Hardware requirements are minimal, so you may not need the latest and greatest computers to get productivity humming along. Basic updates for security are also included.

Investing in software you use every day but only need to pay for once could help keep company costs low.

You have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows for $49.97 (reg. $219), with no coupon needed.

