Help Your Business Grow With a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Plus Basic App Training for $34.97 Don't pass up this limited-time deal.

The CFO reports that, in an average 48-week work year, cumulative inefficiencies equate to up to 76 wasted working days. Part of the problem might be in the software and training available to your employees. If you want them to make the most out of their workday, they need tools that don't break down and training to effectively work through their problems on their own.

Expand your team's work and growth potential with lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and a free Microsoft Training Bundle. During the Back-to-School Sale, this entire productivity bundle is only $34.97.

Get the software and the training to make it useful.

This bundle gives you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows. That includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (Free version), OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business. All of these apps can be installed on one computer for life. If you are shopping for your entire team, you will need to purchase separate licenses for each individual user.

Once installed, these apps will be available for life with no recurring costs, unlike Microsoft 365, which has a monthly fee. Use them for collaboration, communication, data analysis, project drafting, or even basic design. Publisher is an asset for designing brochures and flyers, and Access can help you organize your own database. No wonder MS Office has a 4.5-star rating from PCMag.

As ubiquitous as the Office suite is, some of your employees may need a refresher. The 25-hour Microsoft Training bundle covers the basics of Excel, Word, Access, and PowerPoint. This bundle dedicates the most content to Excel and has lessons to show users basic skills for quick data management and conditional formatting.

Get Microsoft Office and basic training for your team.

If you want to give your employees the tools they need to excel, then give them Excel and the rest of the Microsoft Office suite, plus a 25-hour introductory training course to show them the ropes.

During the Back-to-School Sale, you can find tons of deals to expand your professional horizons. Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and a FREE Microsoft Training Bundle for $34.97.

Prices subject to change.

