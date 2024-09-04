Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Protect Their Company From Cyberattacks AdGuard VPN offers complete privacy, so your online business operations won't be at risk.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Statista, in 2023, three in four companies in the United States were at risk of a material cyberattack. The rate is even higher for small businesses, and 41% of them fell victim to cybercrime. This threat can become an unfortunate and costly reality, but not if you equip your business's devices with a trustworthy VPN.

If you're looking to shield your enterprise from potential cyber threats, it's time to invest in AdGuard VPN. This solution promises ultimate privacy and security for up to 10 of your devices. For a limited time, AdGuard's five-year plan is available for $34.97 (reg. $359) through September 29.

A security investment you won't regret.

When you purchase AdGuard, you're purchasing five years of comprehensive security for your business and employees. This VPN is compatible with iOS, Android, and Google Chrome, making it easy to equip any and all devices your business relies on for operations.

Enjoy complete privacy, whether you're meeting with clients over Zoom, emailing partners back and forth, or typing up contracts or proposals for a new project, as AdGuard VPN has a proprietary security protocol for additional safety and speed. You won't need to deal with lagging as you're researching or browsing online.

Have you heard of digital trackers? These will collect your browsing patterns and data, but fortunately, your personal and business's data will never be collected by AdGuard since it adheres to a strict zero-logging policy so bad actors can't target your company. Since this VPN boasts over 60 locations worldwide, you can connect from anywhere — bypass geo-restrictions to access websites that may be blocked when you're traveling for work.

Don't let your business fall victim to cybercrime. Put a stop to potential cyber attacks when you equip your business with AdGuard VPN's 5-year plan, now available for just $34.97 until September 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon needed.

