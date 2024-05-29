Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Work is an important thing and focus at the office can translate into better production and profits. That being said, teams that work together for a long time know that incorporating elements of fun and relaxation into a company's culture can boost morale, improve relationships, and ironically also improve productivity. For entrepreneurs and team leaders who are striking this balance, there's a deal on a throwback console you have to see.

During a special Memorial Day price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, you can get this new, open box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro: Video Game Console with 200+ Games for $49.99 (reg. $99).

This console comes a little bit updated to be playable in today's age. It has an HDMI port to connect directly with almost any modern TV or smart TV. It also comes with two wireless joysticks that are inspired by the original Atari joysticks with familiar built-in paddles that come in handy when whiling away the hours playing Breakout®.

Among the 200+ built-in games that come with this deal, your team will love to rediscover a range of classics including Asteroids®, Centipede®, and PONG®.

To add a sense of security, this deal has an average 5/5 star rating on the Entrepreneur Store.

