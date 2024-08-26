Get All Access for $5/mo

How Entrepreneurs Automate Time-Consuming Tasks With the Latest AI ChatGPT, Midjourney, Gemini, and other popular AI models can help complete tasks like emails, brand development, and more.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're building your business or startup from scratch, the beginning stages can be overwhelming. You're expected to be a founder, marketer, analyst, and so many other roles all in one. But what if there was a way to free up some time and automate rote tasks?

According to the MIT Sloan School of Management, generative AI can help entrepreneurs with time-consuming responsibilities such as writing emails or coding their business's website. If you'd like to automate daily tasks that you'd have to perform yourself or outsource to a team, 1minAI's collection of AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Midjourney is available for $39.99 (reg. $234).

Let generative AI aid your business development.

The beginning stages of any business require all hands on deck, so let AI help. Start by selecting your AI-powered assistance from platforms like Leonardo.AI, Cohere, Claude 3 Opus, Llama 2 and 3, and more.

If you need advice on planning out your business's yearly or quarterly goals or need assistance with applying SEO practices to your work, these AI chatbots offer smart and interactive answers to your questions.

Entrepreneurs can enhance their business's footprint with a robust social media presence, and 1minAI's impressive AI writing tools may be beneficial. Rather than hiring an entire social media team — which can be costly — you can generate professional-sounding comments for LinkedIn, Facebook, and other social media platforms. You can also have them produce complete, clean blogs for your business' website or rewrite copy.

If you're still in the brand development process, this platform additionally offers photo creation and editing tools. Get unique logo ideas for your company, images for projects, or help with editing photos so they match your business's branding or social media feed.

1minAI is designed with features that are helpful for any entrepreneur and are always improving with weekly updates. It's no surprise G2 reviewed, "1min.ai rocks with its all-in-one AI toolkit, making life easier for creative tasks. It's super user-friendly, even for tech novices. Plus, you can tweak AI models to get better results."

Let AI transform your daily business operations when you get a lifetime subscription to 1minAI, now $39.99 (reg. $234).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

We're Great at Wishing and Bad at Making Choices — How Obscure Goals and Narrow Targets Derail Our Success

When we're trying to reach a goal, we lose sight of the fact that we need to make tradeoffs. Goals aren't as simple as a proclamation — they are part of a bigger strategy.

By Andrea Olson
Leadership

If You Want to Honor Women's Equality Day, Start by Re-evaluating the Performance Feedback You Give Women at Work

Consider the following three ways we can start mitigating our bias when it comes to how we evaluate women's performance.

By Mita Mallick
Franchise

How To Buy A Semi-Absentee Franchise While Working A Full-Time Corporate Job

These seven strategies help you make sure your goals align with reality.

By Gary Prenevost
Leadership

What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn from NCAA Coach Dawn Staley's Leadership Style

It's easy to attribute Staley's success as a former athlete and coach to "luck," but it's anything but.

By Nika White
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

4 Ways to 'Go Big' With Your Next Marketing Campaign

These four ideas will help your marketing strategy stay competitive and drive long-term results.

By Michelle Van Slyke