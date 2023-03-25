If You Have a Business, You Have Passwords to Manage

How a password management system is crucial for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce

Dashlane

Working your way up to starting your own business is challenging, so it makes sense that many early startups are lean in terms of size and resources. While an IT team might be limited, the need for security and reliability remains as important as ever.

Enter Dashlane. Dashlane helps streamline data security for companies of all sizes. It's a password management platform that is trusted by over 20,000 companies — and for good reason: Dashlane keeps users' data private and safe with best-in-class security.

Dashlane encrypts all customer data with AES-256 encryption—the first open-cipher approved by the NSA to be made accessible to the public that protects information at a "Top Secret" level. Dashlane also uses ARGON2, cutting-edge cryptography features, and automatic user-vault updates to keep your data as safe as possible.

When you set your team up with Dashlane, you'll save time and energy with easy deployment, end-to-end protection, and compatibility with G Suite, Microsoft, and several other identity providers. You'll also get proactive breach notifications for everyone in your organization, and you can ensure maximum protection through effortless 2FA enforcement.

There are many examples of how your Dashlane membership will save you and your business time. With Dashlane, you can access and manage all of your passwords in one place. You can share unlimited passwords without actually revealing them, and you can access accounts easily with seamless autofill features. A user can also store financial, medical, and personal information in their Dashlane vault.

With its never-been-breached record, Dashlane maintains impressive average ratings of 4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot from over 4,000 reviews and 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play store from more than 175,000 reviews. It was also named App of the Day on the App Store.

For more specific success stories, head to Dashlane's website and learn how it helped organizations like Mercy Medical, which reported that it sped up access to its systems by 60 percent after signing up while improving both cybersecurity posture and HIPAA compliance. You also might enjoy the excellent case study chronicling how Dashlane helped RevGenius reduce its offboarding risks.


Looking to try Dashlane for your business? Start a free trial today.
