Improve Your Company's Cybersecurity With This $40 Bundle

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Every entrepreneur and business leader needs to consider cybersecurity on one level or another. Of course, you need to protect your business's data, money, and brand, which more often than not takes having an in-house white hat hacker, or learning how to become one yourself.

To help, this White Hat Hacker Certification bundle is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $110) for a limited time only. This comprehensive e-learning experience features 10 courses covering nearly 100 hours of content on cybersecurity best practices, and a lot more.

The bundle includes four volumes of The Complete Cyber Security Course, which features individual courses focused on exposing hackers, network security, anonymous browsing, and end-point protection. These courses are taught by Nathan House — a cybersecurity expert with over 24 years of experience advising world-leading companies. House has an average instructor rating of 4.5/5 stars.

The bundle has more courses with focuses on Python 3, pen-testing, CompTIA certification prep, and a whole lot more. This bundle also does a great job of providing a variety of perspectives. For example, in addition to The Complete Cyber Security Course, the bundle also features the Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course, which offers a slightly different perspective offered by instructor Joe Parys.

Overall, this bundle is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by verified purchasers. One semi-recent five-star review notes, "It's quite affordable and worth every dime."

Make sure you have an in-house cybersecurity plan for your business.

This White Hat Hacker Certification bundle is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $110) for a limited time only.

