Science Daily reports that, almost ubiquitously, people remember things better when they write them by hand instead of typing. It may be quicker to tap out your notes on a keyboard, but speed doesn't always mean efficiency.

As a business owner, you have to keep a lot of things in play. If you're finding it hard to keep it all together, see how hand writing your digital notes with a stylus improves your memory. You don't even need to invest in an expensive Apple Pen to do it. The Digi Pen for iPads and Tablets is only $35.97, but it could help you take your learning and your memory back into your own hands.

An affordable Apple Pen alternative.

Draft notes during meetings or keep your schedule in order with this iPad stylus. The Digi Pen is a simple tool you can use as naturally as you would any regular pen. Scrawl out notes on a future project or annotate a PDF like you would a printed page. You don't even have to worry about resting your hand on the screen. The upgraded palm rejection only registers the stylus.

This stylus has a long battery life and charges quickly, with 20 hours of operating coming from just one hour on the charger. It's operated through touch controls, but they're designed to only be accessed deliberately, so a quick tap won't turn off your pen.

A stylish stylus for a low cost.

If you're noticing you aren't retaining the notes you take in meetings, try writing them by hand with a low-cost iPad stylus.

Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets for $35.97. No coupon needed, but make sure to also check out the rest of the Back-to-School sale collection.

