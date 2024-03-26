Improve Your Team's Output with Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 Secure reliable office tools that have been trusted by professionals and students for decades.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to think ahead when starting a business. How are you going to set your employees or team members up with the tools they need to succeed? For a long time now, teams and individuals around the world have relied on the comprehensive suite of tools included with Microsoft Office to prepare for success.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $29.97 (reg. $229). This lifetime license is good for a single download and lifetime use on a computer of your choice. You can download it and get to work immediately after purchasing.

Each of these Microsoft Office Licenses includes:

  • Outlook
  • PowerPoint
  • Excel
  • Microsoft Word
  • OneNote

The Windows version also comes with Publisher and Access, while the Mac version includes Teams Classic. In addition to access to Word's writing document-creating powers, PowerPoint's deck-generating wonder, and Excel's spreadsheet mastery, these licenses also include free access to an acclaimed customer support team.

This deal is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review from a verified buyer named Timothy Russel reads, "Great price, no problem with download or key provided. It just works! Look forward to future purchases."

Set your team off on the right foot while this limited-time discount makes these amazing tools available for a bargain.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, you can get one of the following 2019 Office versions:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
