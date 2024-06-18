Get All Access for $5/mo

Entrepreneurs know the cost of doing business all too well. A study done by Kauffman Foundations discovered that the average cost to just get off the ground is around $30,000, and those expenses increase each year. So when you find a necessary expense you can get lower, you should take advantage of it.

Since it can be difficult to do business without the fleet of Microsoft Office staples, budgeting for the software is important. And right now, a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 that offers all the latest versions of the tools you know and love (and a whole lot more) can be yours for only $44.97 (reg. $69) right here through June 26.

This Microsoft 365 subscription can improve productivity thanks to all its helpful features, with perks that cover a wide range of necessities for entrepreneurs. This subscription provides access on up to five devices at a time — so you can work on that spreadsheet at home and in the office — and also includes an ample 1TB of cloud storage so you can secure important files, emails, and more without having to drag along clunky hard drives.

Since you probably don't want to spend extra on security, you can let Microsoft 365 help — as their Microsoft Defender handles digital security and even includes identity theft monitoring. Want to work on your social media presence? Clipchamp lets you create and edit videos easily, and all of the tools include continuous updates.

If you have any issues with any of the elements of your subscription, technical support is available via chat or phone.

Secure this Microsoft 365 one-year subscription for just $44.97 (reg. $69) now through June 26.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
