Just $20 Gets You Training Resources for 13 IT Certification Exams

Improve your IT expertise for a special price.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and other banks being bailed out, it's fair to wonder if we're on the brink of a financial crisis. Owners of businesses of all sizes should take notice and think about ways to save money. For example, if you're a business that relies on digital tools, you may want to cut back on your IT expenses.

What better way to do that than by becoming your own IT expert? During our Spring Digital Blowout, you can work towards that goal and stay on budget with a price drop on The 2023 All-In-One IT Training Lifetime Training Bundle. Through April 3, you can get this bundle for just $19.97.

You'll get lifetime access to over 180 hours of training resources, including labs and exercises to help you pass many of the leading IT certification exams. The bundle is offered by LabsDigest (4.1/5-star instructor rating), a leading IT training provider and certification resources specializing in providing comprehensive training for CompTIA Performance-based Questions (PBQs), Cisco technologies, Python programming, and more. Everything is tailored to help you pass your target exams on your first try.

You'll get lifetime access to unlimited CompTIA labs and PBQs, unlimited Linux exercises, unlimited Python exercises, and lifetime access to all updates. You'll learn how to program the right way, improve IT efficiency, understand how to assess threats and vulnerabilities to your network properly, explore the best practices of security-related concepts, and more.

Some of the exams covered include CompTIA A+ (220–1101 and 220–1102), CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CCNA, DevNet Associate, and more.

Now through 11:59 pm on April 3, you can get this All-In-One IT Training Lifetime bundle for just $19.97 (reg. $459).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Information Technology

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

American Airlines Sued After Teen Dies of Heart Attack Onboard Flight to Miami

Kevin Greenridge was traveling from Honduras to Miami on June 4, 2022, on AA Flight 614 when he went into cardiac arrest and became unconscious mid-flight.

By Emily Rella

Business Solutions

Learn to Build a ChatGPT Bot for Only $30

If you want to see what AI can do for your business, grab this course bundle today.

By Entrepreneur Store