Just $20 Gets You Training Resources for 13 IT Certification Exams

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and other banks being bailed out, it's fair to wonder if we're on the brink of a financial crisis. Owners of businesses of all sizes should take notice and think about ways to save money. For example, if you're a business that relies on digital tools, you may want to cut back on your IT expenses.

What better way to do that than by becoming your own IT expert? During our Spring Digital Blowout, you can work towards that goal and stay on budget with a price drop on The 2023 All-In-One IT Training Lifetime Training Bundle. Through April 3, you can get this bundle for just $19.97.

You'll get lifetime access to over 180 hours of training resources, including labs and exercises to help you pass many of the leading IT certification exams. The bundle is offered by LabsDigest (4.1/5-star instructor rating), a leading IT training provider and certification resources specializing in providing comprehensive training for CompTIA Performance-based Questions (PBQs), Cisco technologies, Python programming, and more. Everything is tailored to help you pass your target exams on your first try.

You'll get lifetime access to unlimited CompTIA labs and PBQs, unlimited Linux exercises, unlimited Python exercises, and lifetime access to all updates. You'll learn how to program the right way, improve IT efficiency, understand how to assess threats and vulnerabilities to your network properly, explore the best practices of security-related concepts, and more.

Some of the exams covered include CompTIA A+ (220–1101 and 220–1102), CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CCNA, DevNet Associate, and more.

Now through 11:59 pm on April 3, you can get this All-In-One IT Training Lifetime bundle for just $19.97 (reg. $459).

Prices subject to change.