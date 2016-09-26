Killer Savings on Sony PlayStation 4 Call of Duty Bundle, Plus More Deals Our friends at TechBargains have rounded up these can't-miss deals.

Sony PlayStation 4 Call of Duty Bundle + NBA Live 2K17 + $75 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 (Orig. $350)
This is the best deal for the PS4 we see -- especially if you are looking to play NBA 2K17. With the game and the credit included you are roughly paying only $225 for the PS4, which is one of the best values we've seen so far.

PowerBlock Adjustable 50-pound Dumbbell Set for $229.99 (Orig. $300)
This can replace an entire set of weights. You can quickly change anywhere from five to 50 pounds per hand in 2-1/2-pound increments. These are designed to be better balanced and have a padded handle for wrist protection. Get the stand for the set for only $50.

Philips Sonicare Series Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $19.95

Be sure to clip the $5 Amazon coupon to get one of the best prices on a very popular electric toothbrush. This has everything you need to get your teeth clean: a 2-minute timer and Philips Sonicare cleaning technology.

