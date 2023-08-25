Labor Day Special: Get Microsoft Office for Just $35 Microsoft Office for $35? Only During this Labor Day sale.

Despite the emergence of more affordable competitors, Microsoft Office has 4.6 stars out of five online and has stayed on top of the office software food chain. That's because it keeps getting better and businesses prefer Office because it can do so much.

But if you're looking to get Office for a personal computer to help you start a business, now's a great time to invest. During our Labor Day sale, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for just $34.97 through 8/31.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote — all the apps an entrepreneur needs to successfully get their business off the ground. You'll be able to effectively create documents in Word, crunch numbers in Excel, create presentations in PowerPoint, get organized in OneNote, and manage communication in Outlook and Teams. Licenses require that customers update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows includes everything above, plus Publisher and Access to give you even more marketing and data capabilities. Plus, get access to updated customizations and capabilities allowing you to more effectively work across programs and manage projects, thanks to the new ribbon-based user interface. Licenses require that customers update their OS to Windows 10, 11.

Ready to make the upgrade to Microsoft Office? You can do so with a one-time price and avoid all the subscription fees like you would with Microsoft 365.

Just make sure to order your choice of Microsoft Office before 11:59 pm PST on 8/31:

Prices are subject to change.
