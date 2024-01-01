Learn AI in 2024 with This Info-Packed Bundle, Now Just $49.97 Enjoy AI and automation courses for less.

Forbes reports that the AI market size is expected to reach around $407 billion by the year 2027, so the sooner you get on board, the better. After hearing about the wonders of AI all year long, it may be time to figure out how to make it work for you in 2024. From helping you earn more money to saving you time in your busy work day, as an entrepreneur, mastering the world of artificial intelligence can be helpful.

The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle helps school you on all things AI and automation with 13 info-packed courses. And right here, during the end-of-year sale, you can bring home the entire bundle for just $49.97 (reg. $234) — less than $4 a course — through January 1.

Learn from the comfort of your home in your free time from experts in the field, with courses like Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools. This well-rounded foundation in AI taught by the founder of Invert Media, Bryan Guerra, shows you how to use AI-powered tools and to produce content, interact with customers, and more.

Various courses dive deeper into popular AI tools, like ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You and ChatGPT, Midjourney & DALL-E Essentials: 3 AI Courses in 1. And if you are interested in automation development, learn a lot more with Google Assistant Automation IoT Development, taught by top-rated instructor Mammoth Interactive.

Make more money with AI thanks to The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle, on sale now for just $49.97 (reg. $234) through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

